PSEC - 2022 - PSEC ON TOUR | CH01 - Off To Oregon | SEC 02 - The Flight | 432hz [hd 720p]

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - PSEC ON TOUR | CH01 - Off To Oregon | SEC 02 - The Flight" -- this is the second of three parts, of the first chapter, of Dave Kelso's trip to Oregon, finally meeting PSEC Crew Members Richard Hamilton and Krista Pohl, in person.





In part 2 of chapter 1, Dave Kelso boards the plane. You get to see the plane taxi, take off from O'Hare International Airport, and also a shortened version of the flight itself, taken from a window seat just behind the right wing of the air craft. You also get to see the plane land at PDX.





This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Happy Music, TeamFourStar, Nick Breau, Misc

Hashtags: #oregon #flight #vacation #travel #community

Metatags Space Separated: oregon flight vacation travel community

Metatags Comma Separated: oregon, flight, vacation, travel, community









WATCH / DOWNLOAD --





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PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --





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