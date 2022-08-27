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ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - PSEC ON TOUR | CH01 - Off To Oregon | SEC 02 - The Flight" -- this is the second of three parts, of the first chapter, of Dave Kelso's trip to Oregon, finally meeting PSEC Crew Members Richard Hamilton and Krista Pohl, in person.
In part 2 of chapter 1, Dave Kelso boards the plane. You get to see the plane taxi, take off from O'Hare International Airport, and also a shortened version of the flight itself, taken from a window seat just behind the right wing of the air craft. You also get to see the plane land at PDX.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Happy Music, TeamFourStar, Nick Breau, Misc
Hashtags: #oregon #flight #vacation #travel #community
Metatags Space Separated: oregon flight vacation travel community
Metatags Comma Separated: oregon, flight, vacation, travel, community
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GGklQLl5pLpa/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---PSEC-ON-TOUR---CH01---Off-To-Oregon---SEC-02---The-Flight---432hz--hd-720p-:3?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1hi60j-psec-2022-psec-on-tour-ch01-off-to-oregon-sec-02-the-flight-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/KcftdeC
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/95849ffd-a006-482b-ae99-5c69c97f74eb
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/uk7ghcCAaH2UFoq
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=f75d63ea4ef276343a2e78b5c8c00ce8bb694ce38dbe067dd27ad2a51d094a11&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#