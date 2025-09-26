NATO’s Mark Rutte yesterday on CNN, fabricating claims about India & Russia - as confirmed by the Indian Foreign Ministry, turned out to be complete lies

Here’s NATO’s Mark Rutte yesterday on CNN, fabricating claims about India and Russia — which, as confirmed by the Indian Foreign Ministry, turned out to be complete lies.

Here:

India Denounces False NATO Claim About Modi-Putin Call

India’s Foreign Ministry has strongly rejected a claim made by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte regarding a supposed phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a statement, New Delhi called Rutte’s remarks “factually incorrect and entirely baseless,” emphasizing that no such conversation has taken place.

“At no point has Prime Minister Modi spoken with President Putin in the manner suggested. No such conversation has taken place,” the ministry said.

India criticized NATO’s leadership for irresponsibility, stating that an organization of such stature should “exercise greater responsibility and accuracy” in its public communications. The ministry added that speculative or careless remarks misrepresenting the Prime Minister’s engagements are unacceptable.

Reaffirming its position, India stressed that its energy imports from Russia are designed to maintain predictable and affordable prices for Indian consumers, and that it will continue to act in its national interest and economic security.

The response follows Rutte’s Thursday claim that U.S. tariffs had prompted India to ask Russia to explain its strategy in Ukraine—asserting, incorrectly, that Modi had personally discussed the issue with Putin.