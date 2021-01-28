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A round up of what the MSM don't show. Lockdown Measures In Spain, Denmark And The Netherlands Bring Citizens Out In Protest | CRUX
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70 views • January 28, 2021
Several European countries have imposed fresh restrictions or tightened the COVID-19 preventive measures after the New Year. This has sparked violent protests in Denmark, the Netherlands and Spain. #covidprotest Crux is your daily dose of the big, viral and relevant news in a few minutes. It’s your ultimate guide to staying informed on the latest in politics, international relations, sports, entertainment and social media Follow CRUX on Instagram (@crux.india): https://bit.ly/3qSFx1K Follow CRUX on Facebook: https://bit.ly/2Lte7iF #GetCloserToTheNews with latest headlines on politics, sports and entertainment on news18.com https://bit.ly/2Y4QccL
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