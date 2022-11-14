Create New Account
The Coming Waves of Crisis - The Globalist Game Plan for Humanity 2022 and Beyond - Alex Newman
Deception By Omission
Published 14 days ago

Want to know what to expect in the future? This video will lay out the game plan of the global elite for humanity in detail. Alex Newman presented this at the Red Pill Expo - Salt Lake City - November 2022.

The formula is: create the crisis/poison. Then, offer the solution/antidote which is more power for them and less for the common person. It is all pre-planned and carefully orchestrated to produce specific results.

If you want to know what is coming on a global level - watch this presentation.

One glitch is that the expo team did not have the sound aspect together, but otherwise you will gain a lot of insight to what is coming down the pike by viewing this presentation.

https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog

nwonew world orderworld governmentworld economic forumpolitics and current events

