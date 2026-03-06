"We will do everything we can to protect our airbase, to protect our staff and people, but also to support... alongside our allies I should say, because Cyprus is part of NATO..." - David Lammy, Deputy Prime Minister of the UK

In fact, Cyprus is NOT part of NATO.

Brent crude on the London ICE exchange climbed to $90 per barrel for the first time since April 19, 2024, according to trading data.

A U.S. F-35 that took off from Israel’s Ovda Air Base heading toward Iran left its transmitter on and was spotted over Saudi Arabia.

This is notable because Riyadh had previously pledged that its territory and airspace would not be used for attacks during the Epstein Coalition’s war on Iran.

Americans stranded in the Middle East because of the war are accusing Trump and his administration of failing to provide assistance or evacuation plans, the Financial Times reports.

Despite the State Department urging citizens to leave the region, commercial flights have been canceled.

Up to one million Americans may currently be in the conflict zone.

“The situation went from frightening to a nightmare. Hearing loud explosions, seeing missiles in the sky, and trying to find somewhere to stay was terrifying. But now the lack of answers and no way to leave is what really scares us,” said Chicago resident Axel Ramos, who is stuck in Dubai with his wife and friends.

Earlier reports also claimed many U.S. citizens were not warned in advance about the need to evacuate because very few people were aware of the Pentagon’s plans to start the war.

We are moving thousands of people out of various Countries throughout the Middle East. It is being done quietly, but seamlessly. The State Department, under Secretary Marco Rubio, is doing a great job! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Mar 06, 2026

