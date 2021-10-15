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Ron DeSantis to sue Biden admin over vaccine mandate, vows to defend businesses
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50 views • October 15, 2021
REPOST from Ron DeSantis's channel: Governor Ron DeSantis announced in Lee County on October 14 that he will contest Biden's unconstitutional vaccine mandate for businesses.
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