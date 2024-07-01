BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bob Moriarty: Israel Intends to Use Nuclear Weapons, May Start WW3
Geopolitics & Empire
144 views • 10 months ago

Bob Moriarty discusses the Black Swans circling above, from Julian Assange being freed and Democratic Party shenanigans to the looming wars on the horizon. Israel is in a difficult situation, it is getting away with genocide and with possibly starting WW3. It may be the first to initiate the use of nuclear weapons which would bring many more parties into the fold. The rest of the world doesn't want to be part of the collapsing Western debt-based system and is jumping on the BRICS train. We're seeing tops in the markets (e.g. Nvidia), he expects things to crash eventually.


About Robert Moriarty

Robert Moriarty was born in New York state in 1946. He began training as a military pilot in 1965 and became the youngest Naval Aviator during the Vietnam War in 1966. With two years in Vietnam and some 832 missions in combat, he left the Marine Corps in 1970. He worked in computers for a few years before beginning a 2nd career as a ferry pilot delivering small airplanes all over the world. He made over 240 ocean crossings mostly in single engine airplanes.


He and his wife of 25 years were computer consultants and began one of the earliest online computer retail outlets in 1995 before retiring in 2000. He began another career running a financial website in 2001 specializing in resource companies. He continues to travel the world looking for the next great mineral discovery and writes in his spare time.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

trumpcrashisraelwarassangeww3bidenukrainenucleargazanuclear warbrics
