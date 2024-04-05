Create New Account
Jackson Hinkle - SPEECH In Yemen On GAZA GENOCIDE, April 4, 2024
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Jackson Hinkle - SPEECH In Yemen On GAZA GENOCIDE, April 4, 2024

Thank you to His Excellency Prime Minister Professor Abdul Aziz Bin Habtour of Yemen for inviting me to speak. Jackson Hinkle

I'm sharing from Rumble, at 'Jackson Hinkle'. Near the end of the video it shows the audience listening to Jackson's speech. The audio is much better from Jackson, than the audio system in the Yemen auditorium.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

