Advanced Cannabis with Amazon John

Herbal medicine has been around for thousands of years. Herbs and spices can help fight inflammation, combat depression and anxiety, boost your immune system, and even fight cancer! The pharmaceutical industry doesn’t want you to know about these healing plants because there’s no money to be made. But we’ve been blessed with a rich bounty to help keep us happy and healthy.

In this clip from TTAC Live! 2019, Amazon John Easterling teaches us about cannabis, the endocannabinoid system, and the powerful healing properties of this sacred plant. Did you know that cannabis has been used for thousands of years to help heal and promote balance within the body? Be sure to watch the whole video to learn how cannabis works to activate your body’s natural systems to promote health and combat disease.

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Ty & Charlene Bollinger are the Founders of The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines. They are Christians, proud parents of four children, business owners and Health Freedom Activists. Charlene recently started a toxic free, luxury skincare line of perfect skincare products - CHARLIS. Charlene & Ty just launched the World Premiere of their latest 8 episode documentary series, Propaganda EXPOSED. Together they are proud members of the "Disinformation Dozen" risking everything to bring the truth about cancer, vaccines, and real medicine , that saves countless lives into the world, for you.

Ty and Charlene have been on this mission together to reach as many people around the world with the truth that saves lives as they can and they need your help! As you know they are being censored with many other truth tellers.

Please support their mission by sharing this video! Next, you can support them by going to www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and signing up for their FREE Newsletter!

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