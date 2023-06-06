https://gettr.com/post/p2iwzg71995

06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】Kevin Alan (GETTR:@thekevinalanshow), host of The Kevin Alan Show, warned politicians to stop playing party politics and pay attention to what’s going on now. They should just take it from a perspective of human rights. Miles Guo is innocent, but is locked up in jail without bail. Anyone who serves in public office in the country should know Miles’s story. Otherwise, they’d better worry about what is going to happen to them.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】Kevin Alan Show主持人凯文·艾伦(GETTR:@thekevinalanshow) 警告政客停止玩弄党派政治。他们只需要从人权的角度去看待这些问题。郭文贵先生是无辜的，但是却被关在监狱无法保释。任何一个在这个国家担任公职的人，都应该去了解郭文贵的故事。 否则，他们真的应该担心他们自己将会发生什么。

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





