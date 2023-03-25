Mirror. Source
Trudeau Gates' GPT Biden Laptop BBC https://www.bitchute.com/video/MUctmll2BZga/
Quote: "Episode 26 with David Hawkins - Friday, March 24th, 2023 "We show Musk how the BBC's China-Gates GPT fixed Dominion traps for Fox with Trudeau's AI ChildBase program! We #MuskHawkinsFightforTruth offer RCMP Veterans our AR-data and generative-program-tracking system—WO1991006051A1—to detect, block and punish GPT ChildBase impersonators." **KINDLY SUPPORT DAVID AT: - Paypal / E-transfer autodeposit: [email protected] - Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/reverseCSI - SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/reversecsi Relevant Pictures: https://www.artnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/1200px-Prospero_and_Ariel-1.jpg?w=1200 https://c8.alamy.com/comp/C72TAP/eric-gill-relief-sculpture-on-the-outside-of-bbc-broadcasting-house-C72TAP.jpg This clip might be good to show—BBC driving fake news with GPT China Gates!!!!! bbc voice assistant azure - Google Search: https://www.google.com/search?q=bbc+voice+assistant+azure&oq=bbc+voice+assistant +azure&aqs=chrome..69i57j69i61j69i60.13923j0j9&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:69aaf996,vid:wJr-lRP7Xlk ‘Brushing Up Your Empire’: Dominion and Colonial Propaganda on the BBC - https://www.taylorfrancis.com/chapters/edit/10.4324/9780203009116-11/brushing-empire-dominion-colonial-propaganda-bbc-home-services-1939%E2%80%9345-si%C3%A2n-nicholas US6226615B1 - Spoken text display method and apparatus, for use in generating television signals - Google Patents - https://patents.google.com/patent/US6226615B1/en The BBC deploys a custom voice assistant on Microsoft Azure - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJr-lRP7Xlk David Hawkins' info: Website: https://reversecsiscripts.com (Go to Playlist & Podcasts) Podcast: https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CsiHawkins Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution! Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward. Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w ""
-
5G is a weapon system - Don't be fooled by the fake narrative https://tinyurl.com/tf38xs3d ~ The agenda - They are destroying human kind https://tinyurl.com/2p82r3j9 ~ 60GHz in schools - Lena Pu and Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/2c67ep66 ~ 5G target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://tinyurl.com/4hetn32u ~ UK Government hacked https://tinyurl.com/337zjb4s ~ Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://tinyurl.com/ev8kms8n ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/2h7z47ve } ~ The disciples of Ra: The deception of "medicine", viruses & vaccines https://tinyurl.com/2p8uc7as ~ Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z ~ If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://tinyurl.com/yj8j9pd2 ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/4cethr4b ~ Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://tinyurl.com/3cbrwts2 ~ The MAC phenomenon in people "vaccinated" from COVID-19 https://tinyurl.com/2p8xhjz3 ~ Video summary of La Quinta Columna that shows evidence of genocide based on injectable analysis https://tinyurl.com/43bdk4na
Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://tinyurl.com/ym7uyt3e ~ Homeless vet killing society https://tinyurl.com/y2ycpn6m ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://tinyurl.com/2p8ybsjv ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://tinyurl.com/yckjeu8r ~ The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://tinyurl.com/3w65f9ny ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://tinyurl.com/4mp7h8vy ~ The world must know #PureEvil #HellOnEarth https://tinyurl.com/2p93msb3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.