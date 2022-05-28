© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NULAND-PYATT TAPE: WARMONGERS PLOTTING UKRAINE COUP IN 2014 (MIRRRORED)
Follow
1
Share
Report
551 views • May 28, 2022
NULAND-PYATT TAPE: WARMONGERS PLOTTING UKRAINE COUP IN 2014 (MIRRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel EarthNewspaper.com at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0JetgqDhytOh/
Support Honest Independent Media: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
EarthNewspaper Daily Newsletter: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
35 Articles And Videos Published Daily: https://EarthNewspaper.com
24/7 News May: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-May-2022
24/7 News Archive: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-Archive
Largest COVID-19 Archive: https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
Gab Dozens Of New Posts Added Daily: https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper
Writers Published And Archived: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Writers
Articles by Mark R. Elsis: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Blog
Use Our RSS Feed: https://earthnewspaper.com/index.php/feed
Have News / Videos Contact: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Contact
Hundreds Of Links To Websites: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Hundreds Of Quotes: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Many New Videos Published Daily: https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
Many New Videos Published Daily: https://Odysee.com/@EarthNewspaper
Support My Work SubscribeStar: https://SubscribeStar.com/EarthNewpaper
Nuland-Pyatt Tape Removed From YouTube After 8 Years
A popular version, with subtitles, suddenly was made unavailable on Wednesday. The tape provides the smoking gun of U.S. involvement in 2014 Kiev coup. (Read the transcript).
The smoking gun proving U.S. involvement in the 2014 coup in Kiev has been removed from YouTube after eight years.
It was one of the most watched versions of the intercepted and leaked conversation between then Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and Geoffrey Pyatt, the then U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, in which the two discuss who will make up the new government weeks before democratically-elected Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was overthrown in a violent coup on Feb. 21, 2014.
The two talk about "midwifing" the unconstitutional change of government and "gluing it together" and of the role then Vice President Joe Biden should play and what meetings to set up with Ukrainian politicians.
The U.S. State Department never denied the authenticity of the video, and even issued an apology to the European Union after Nuland is heard on the tape saying, "Fuck the E.U." Mainstream media at the time focused almost exclusively on that off-color remark, ignoring the greater significance of U.S. interference in Ukraine's internal affairs.
The video was posted on April 29, 2014 and had 181,533 views before it was taken down, was among the most viewed versions of the conversation on YouTube. Eight years worth of comments on the video have also been removed.
by Joe Lauria
https://consortiumnews.com/2022/05/25/nuland-pyatt-tape-removed-from-youtube-after-8-years
Archives:
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/ukraine
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/war-criminals
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/jews
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/false-flags
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/coup-detat
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/assassinations
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/mainstream-media
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/propaganda
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/frauds
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/psychology
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/government
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/united-states
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/nato
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/military-industrial-complex
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/political
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/russia
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/vladimir-putin
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/videos
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/war
My name is Mark R. Elsis, and I publish:
https://EarthNewspaper.com, https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper, https://Odysee.com/@EarthNewspaper and https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper
EarthNewspaper.com All The Honest News Fit To Publish has become the website where intelligent, free thinkers, seeking the truth, obtain their up-to-date articles, news stories, videos, and much more.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
Thirty-five articles, news stories, and videos are published throughout the day.
With more than 1,000 articles, news stories, and videos published every month.
Acquired from independent and reliable sources, on a completely ad-free website.
There are now over 12,000 informative posts that have been published and archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
24/7 News May: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-May-2022
24/7 News Archive By Year / Month: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-Archive
Support Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free Media
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Mirrored from Bitchute channel EarthNewspaper.com at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0JetgqDhytOh/
Support Honest Independent Media: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
EarthNewspaper Daily Newsletter: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
35 Articles And Videos Published Daily: https://EarthNewspaper.com
24/7 News May: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-May-2022
24/7 News Archive: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-Archive
Largest COVID-19 Archive: https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
Gab Dozens Of New Posts Added Daily: https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper
Writers Published And Archived: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Writers
Articles by Mark R. Elsis: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Blog
Use Our RSS Feed: https://earthnewspaper.com/index.php/feed
Have News / Videos Contact: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Contact
Hundreds Of Links To Websites: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Hundreds Of Quotes: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Many New Videos Published Daily: https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
Many New Videos Published Daily: https://Odysee.com/@EarthNewspaper
Support My Work SubscribeStar: https://SubscribeStar.com/EarthNewpaper
Nuland-Pyatt Tape Removed From YouTube After 8 Years
A popular version, with subtitles, suddenly was made unavailable on Wednesday. The tape provides the smoking gun of U.S. involvement in 2014 Kiev coup. (Read the transcript).
The smoking gun proving U.S. involvement in the 2014 coup in Kiev has been removed from YouTube after eight years.
It was one of the most watched versions of the intercepted and leaked conversation between then Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and Geoffrey Pyatt, the then U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, in which the two discuss who will make up the new government weeks before democratically-elected Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was overthrown in a violent coup on Feb. 21, 2014.
The two talk about "midwifing" the unconstitutional change of government and "gluing it together" and of the role then Vice President Joe Biden should play and what meetings to set up with Ukrainian politicians.
The U.S. State Department never denied the authenticity of the video, and even issued an apology to the European Union after Nuland is heard on the tape saying, "Fuck the E.U." Mainstream media at the time focused almost exclusively on that off-color remark, ignoring the greater significance of U.S. interference in Ukraine's internal affairs.
The video was posted on April 29, 2014 and had 181,533 views before it was taken down, was among the most viewed versions of the conversation on YouTube. Eight years worth of comments on the video have also been removed.
by Joe Lauria
https://consortiumnews.com/2022/05/25/nuland-pyatt-tape-removed-from-youtube-after-8-years
Archives:
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/ukraine
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/war-criminals
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/jews
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/false-flags
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/coup-detat
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/assassinations
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/mainstream-media
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/propaganda
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/frauds
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/psychology
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/government
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/united-states
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/nato
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/military-industrial-complex
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/political
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/russia
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/vladimir-putin
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/videos
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/war
My name is Mark R. Elsis, and I publish:
https://EarthNewspaper.com, https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper, https://Odysee.com/@EarthNewspaper and https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper
EarthNewspaper.com All The Honest News Fit To Publish has become the website where intelligent, free thinkers, seeking the truth, obtain their up-to-date articles, news stories, videos, and much more.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
Thirty-five articles, news stories, and videos are published throughout the day.
With more than 1,000 articles, news stories, and videos published every month.
Acquired from independent and reliable sources, on a completely ad-free website.
There are now over 12,000 informative posts that have been published and archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
24/7 News May: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-May-2022
24/7 News Archive By Year / Month: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-Archive
Support Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free Media
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.