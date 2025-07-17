Satan had the seal of perfection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #51; Looking into Ezekiel chapter 29, we get a view to the creation and power of Satan. He was created as the first angel and in a very powerful position of leadership. Satan has great wisdom and skills as well as supernatural powers probably beyond our own understanding. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!