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DEEP STATE PUSHES TO PURGE FLORIDA GOV. RON, THE US CONSTITUTION, & AMERICAN FREEDOMS [2021-10-01] (VIDEO)
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171 views • October 01, 2021
DEEP STATE PUSHES TO FOREVER PURGE FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS, THE US CONSTITUTION, AND AMERICAN FREEDOMS [2021-10-01] (VIDEO)
The Deep State Globalists committed election Fraud to replace President Donald J. Trump with Beijing Biden, then they committed election fraud again to keep Gov. Gavin Newsome (Nancy Pelosi's Nephew) in California even though he badly lost the recall election, now they are trying to push another fake election in Florida so they can commit election fraud once again to remove Gov. Ron Desantis. The Libtards are loving their illegal power they now have by conducting ELECTION FRAUD over and over again. Furthermore, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns because of getting caught doing criminal activity, and he is replaced by an even much worse DEMONrat Globalist Libtard governor Kathy Hochul. The Globalist Libtards feel invisible to turn all Red States into Blue Hell Holes since not enough Americans are fighting back (even though Conservatives and Truthers make up a 70 to 75% majority) against the FOREVER PURGE OF THE AMERICAN WAY OF LIFE. So far this advertisement has been met with an uprising in Florida against anything Liberal. Floridians are choosing to stand up for AMERICAN FREEDOMS, as they keep fighting back against the Covid PLANdemic/SCAMdemic protocols and depop jab. If the DEMONrats are successful in keeping Trump out of office, Newsome in office, and they also remove Desantis out of office, they have plans to commit ELECTION FRAUD in every state of the Republic. The USA is largely Conservatives now, but still the Libtards, which are backed by the Deep State, are dragging US Citizens into a CCP COMMUNIST TAKEOVER. Please Wake Up and FIGHT BACK!!!
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"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
The Deep State Globalists committed election Fraud to replace President Donald J. Trump with Beijing Biden, then they committed election fraud again to keep Gov. Gavin Newsome (Nancy Pelosi's Nephew) in California even though he badly lost the recall election, now they are trying to push another fake election in Florida so they can commit election fraud once again to remove Gov. Ron Desantis. The Libtards are loving their illegal power they now have by conducting ELECTION FRAUD over and over again. Furthermore, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns because of getting caught doing criminal activity, and he is replaced by an even much worse DEMONrat Globalist Libtard governor Kathy Hochul. The Globalist Libtards feel invisible to turn all Red States into Blue Hell Holes since not enough Americans are fighting back (even though Conservatives and Truthers make up a 70 to 75% majority) against the FOREVER PURGE OF THE AMERICAN WAY OF LIFE. So far this advertisement has been met with an uprising in Florida against anything Liberal. Floridians are choosing to stand up for AMERICAN FREEDOMS, as they keep fighting back against the Covid PLANdemic/SCAMdemic protocols and depop jab. If the DEMONrats are successful in keeping Trump out of office, Newsome in office, and they also remove Desantis out of office, they have plans to commit ELECTION FRAUD in every state of the Republic. The USA is largely Conservatives now, but still the Libtards, which are backed by the Deep State, are dragging US Citizens into a CCP COMMUNIST TAKEOVER. Please Wake Up and FIGHT BACK!!!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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