Part 10 Leapers UTG Pro Upper - The Ambidextral Gunfighter AR15

The key ambi issue with regard to AR uppers is the forward assist. I don’t like the forward assist. Give me Ultra Tactical Gear as Eugene Stoner intended.





Forward Assist really interferes with perfect mirroring access to the charging handle. And it can trap your fingers…particularly when doing a two finger, over the top chamber check. Maybe even break a nail. The forward assist is a hook that’ll snag on all sorts of gear and I suspect it just might cause as many malfunctions as it solves….the potential of injecting interference of the bolt’s cycle. Needless weight, width, and complexity.





My ambi ambition was to go with a slick upper…an upper with no forward assist. Just a case deflector.





Leapers sent me their 7075-T6 billet UTG Pro Ambi receiver set. It looks so good that I was reconsidering my slick upper ambition. Leapers then sent a prototype upper that has the forward assist shifted toward the muzzle about 2 inches…but otherwise identical.





I call their prototype the UTG Pro MKx…as it reminds me of BCM’s MK2 upper.





This greatly improves the ambi access to the charging handle and eliminates the pinch trap when you’re Under the Gun.





It’s not perfect ambi, but maybe a decent compromise given how my options for third party slick uppers just won’t look as cool with the gorgeous made in the USA UTG Pro ambi lower.





Please release the UTG Pro Mkx upper as well as a slick version of the UTG Pro upper.





For a long time I thought of Leapers as a third rate accessory company. The UTG Pro line has leapfrogged them to top tier status. No doubt the result of the owner’s immersion in American gun culture.