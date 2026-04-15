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🍕Vance ‘remembers’ he's obsessed with Pizzagate - promises to ‘investigate’ - 🤡 JD Vance, TPUSA
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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33 views • Today

🍕🤡 Vance suddenly ‘remembers’ Pizzagate — promises to ‘investigate’

JD Vance says he stumbled on Epstein emails mentioning “pizza and grape sodas” — and claims it “sounded like the Pizzagate conspiracy theory.”

💬 “We should absolutely investigate… we absolutely should,” he declared.

Meanwhile, his idol — God-Emperor Trump — has done everything possible to keep the files buried.

🔍 But hey, if Vance says “we absolutely should,” that 100% means he will, right? Right?

☠️ The Epstein class cannot “investigate” itself.

Adding:

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has released a response to JD Vance's comments about Pope Leo XIV: 

'For over a thousand years, the Catholic Church has taught just war theory and it is that long tradition the Holy Father carefully references in his comments on war. A constant tenet of that thousand-year tradition is a nation can only legitimately take up the sword ‘in self-defense, once all peace efforts have failed’

That is, to be a just war it must be a defense against another who actively wages war, which is what the Holy Father actually said: ‘He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war.

When Pope Leo XIV speaks as supreme pastor of the universal Church, he is not merely offering opinions on theology, he is preaching the Gospel and exercising his ministry as the Vicar of Christ. The consistent teaching of the Church is insistent that all people of good will must pray and work toward lasting peace while avoiding the evils and injustices that accompany all wars'

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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