© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Nazi Experiments?? | Making Sense of the Madness
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with David Whitehead about the occult origins of the medical industry and the modern predator class.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3UasxDc
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!