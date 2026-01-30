BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Fremont Nebraska High School ICE Protest: Protester Runs Into SUV. Clear Student Responsibility, School to Blame
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
32 views • 1 day ago

Fremont High School in Nebraska, a student protester ran directly in front of a moving SUV during an anti-ICE demonstration, striking the vehicle and causing her own injury. The incident highlights risks of unsanctioned protests on school grounds, with the school administration held responsible for permitting the event.


On January 29, 2026, during a student-led anti-ICE protest at Fremont High School in Nebraska, a protester deliberately ran in front of a red SUV and struck the vehicle, causing the accident. The protester, holding a sign in the roadway, made direct contact with the moving SUV, resulting in her injury and hospitalization. This is a clear case of the protester being 100% at fault for stepping into the path of the vehicle. The juvenile driver, also a high school student, was later identified by police after leaving the scene. The driver left the scene due to personal safety concerns as he was being attacked by a riotous crowd.


Fremont High School administration bears significant responsibility for allowing and supervising this sponsored protest on or near school property during school hours, placing students in a dangerous situation that led to this preventable incident. The school board, faculty, staff, and local elected officials who permit such disruptive activities on campus share blame for facilitating these protests.


These ICE protests have no place on school property during school hours. ICE performs a necessary and essential job by removing illegal aliens, including those in Fremont and throughout Nebraska. Nebraska public schools, administrators, and faculty must discourage these anti-ICE protests entirely and instead support and report ICE operations to remove illegals from the state.


View more coverage at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/fremont-ne-high-school-ice-protest

Watch more Nebraska Journal Herald reports https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyklROv7N8w&list=PLmM7i2hT6hIKxMCuouLPqgFMEmbtWyzxd&index=24

#FremontProtest #ICEProtests #NebraskaICE #StudentFault #FremontHighSchool #AntiICEIncident #ProtesterRunsIntoCar

icenebraskafremonthigh schhol
