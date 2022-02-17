Salting The Earth

In 1992, a group of mad scientists won a Nobel prize for a plan to spray aluminum dioxide, barium salts, and radioactive isotopes into the atmosphere at 30,000 feet, the same altitude at which commercial aircraft typically fly. They proposed it would be an effective way to block the Sun's ability to heat the Eath, and thereby stop the "Global Warming" that the neo-Leftists claim is the greatest existensial threat facing mankind.

Of course that theory was disproving decades ago by hard science. So, they merely changed the term they use to describe their fictitious threat to what they call it now--"Climate Change."

Nonetheless, these mad scientists, partnering with the darkest elements of the federal government, DARPA and the CIA, and pushed forward with their giant, worldwide project to blanket Earth's atmosphere with these dangerous materials, knowing full well that, not only that it was unnecessary, but also that it would be harmful to all life on our planet.

The way they implemented this diabolical plan was to add these dangerous materials to commercial jet fuel formulations, so that commercial airlines would be the [unwitting] distribution mechanisms to spread this poisonous cloud all over our planet. This CIA-led program is perhaps the most evil thing our criminal, illegitimate government has ever done. Of course, like all of the evil, anti-human projects like this that are currently going on, the demon Bill Gates is involved.