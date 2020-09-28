Biden Gaffes - Dem Threats About SCOTUS

Joe Biden's latest gaffe 'disturbing,' exposes leftist elitism"Sleepy Joe is obviously doing interviews again. He’s obviously, you know, getting out of the basement and talking to people," he noted. "And, we’re going to see, you know, gaffes like this happen over and over and over again. Joe Biden has always been a gaffe machine and this election cycle is not going to change this."During a virtual town hall with black supporters on Thursday, Biden claimed that "10 to 15 percent" of Americans are "just not very good people."Biden says 200 million people have died from coronavirus as campaign gaffes continue2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had another gaffe on Sunday when he said an estimated 200 million people have already died from the coronavirus, even though the number of American casualties is closer to 200,000."If Donald Trump has his way, the complications from COVID-19, which are well beyond what they should be -- it's estimated that 200 million people have died -- probably by the time I finish this talk," he said during a campaign speechTop Democrat Threatens to Pack the Court if GOP Fills SCOTUS Seat Before ElectionOn Friday night news broke that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed away at home surrounded by family.The shock surrounding her death quickly turned to whether she would be replaced by this GOP Senate and President.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell answered that question on Friday night.Pelosi implies House could impeach Trump, Barr to stop SCOTUS nomination: ‘We have options’House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hinted that majority Democrats could vote to impeach President Donald Trump a second time if he nominates someone to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, noting they “have arrows in our quiver.”In an interview with ABC News host and former Clinton operative George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, the California lawmaker was asked about impeachment as a means of stopping the nomination.The big Trump train is rolling here': Thousands gather in Cincinnati for pro-Trump 'rolling rally'Thousands of President Trump's supporters gathered in Cincinnati, Ohio, for a “rolling rally” in which participants drove along a highway while waving “Trump 2020” and American flags.“Our purpose is to get together and have a great day and show our patriotism," explained Karen Mills, the event's organizer. “The purpose of this event is to encourage one another, see each other as they drive on the other side of the highway, how they decorate their vehicles, and to support the blue line and to support our president.”MOMENTUM TRUMP – THIS IS NOT EVEN A RACE – Trump with Over 240,000 Attendees at His Rallies to Biden’s 84(!) Since Labor Day!Since Labor Day President Trump has entertained more than 240,000 supporters at his rallies and speeches.During the same period former Obama Vice President Joe Biden has entertained around 84 supporters at his events.In the 2016 election we kept track of event attendance after the Party Conventions for both candidate Trump and Crooked Hillary. We did this because the future President was setting records at seemingly every venue he visited while Hillary could barely fill half a high school gymnasium. By mid-August we determined that President Trump had 10 times the number of attendees at his rallies than Hillary did during the same time. This year it’s worse.