Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Banchetto informativo Mascherine, Vaccini & Scuola
channel image
Marco Lucisani Channel
0 Subscribers
5 views
Published Yesterday

Sabato 18 luglio 2020 ci siamo recati a Vibo Valentia insieme a Giuseppe Modafferi per realizzare un banchetto informativo sulle mascherine, vaccini sperimentali e le disposizioni di regime sulla scuola pubblica

Keywords
regimesocialevacciniitaliacovidscuolariconquista sociale

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket