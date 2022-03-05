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Obey God Not Man
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31 views • March 05, 2022
It's fine ot do what people say especially if they are a spiritual leader or just plain old in the right about something. But once they tell you to do something that is unloving or contrary to the teachings of Jesus, then you have the obligation to reject what they said and obey God rather than man. But first you have to be able to hear from God or at least read the four gospels to what Jesus said.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesertHome
For more: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesertHome
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