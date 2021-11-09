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"Sedition and The Fall" - Conspiracy to Destroy America/ Decline Because of Sin
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164 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy of an unseen hand working to collapse America. Who are they? People, societies and organizations hidden in darkness- even their public faces aren't really who they seem. Dream showing how women of power (and connected to power) are actively plotting to take the USA down; vision of how rampant sin has become in America. How does a great nation fall? By sedition, by evil workers who make careful plans to destroy her. The USA will be squeezed by inside and outside forces until she is too weak to fight her enemies. No war starts suddenly- no matter how it may seem- therefore let us pray earnestly about these things. God is waiting to hear our voices raised in repentance and intercession now.
Visit this page of my blog to learn about Christianity- (It's not what you think!):
https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
The full prophecy in this video can be found here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/09/02/sedition-the-fall-july-30-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy of an unseen hand working to collapse America. Who are they? People, societies and organizations hidden in darkness- even their public faces aren't really who they seem. Dream showing how women of power (and connected to power) are actively plotting to take the USA down; vision of how rampant sin has become in America. How does a great nation fall? By sedition, by evil workers who make careful plans to destroy her. The USA will be squeezed by inside and outside forces until she is too weak to fight her enemies. No war starts suddenly- no matter how it may seem- therefore let us pray earnestly about these things. God is waiting to hear our voices raised in repentance and intercession now.
Visit this page of my blog to learn about Christianity- (It's not what you think!):
https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
The full prophecy in this video can be found here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/09/02/sedition-the-fall-july-30-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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