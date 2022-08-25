Get a Job 👷 Entrepreneurial values you gain from jobs

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I'm part of a generation that increasingly believes that everyone should and can be an entrepreneur. Here I'll share the brief, yet colorful, history of my pre-entrepreneurial job experience. And I make the case here that one of the most important steps to being an entrepreneur is to get a challenging job and work hard.
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https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/44-get-a-job-entrepreneurial-values