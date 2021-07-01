The Covid Fraudemic is a Politically Motivated World Genocide Event | The Crowhouse

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ClinicalTrials.gov: Federally-funded clinical studies related to COVID-19
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/results/map/click?map.x=935&;map.y=597&cond=COVID-19&map=PA&mapw=1899
High-level meeting called as COVID spreads
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/a-challenging-day-for-australians-hunt/ar-AALtKCb?ocid=msedgntp
Foreign bosses exempt from Covid quarantine ‘to boost business’
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/foreign-bosses-exempt-from-covid-quarantine-to-boost-business-chm0v0dhc
New Qld Bill Extends Emergency Powers to 30 April 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mace6ndDUSI
New South Wales Police Served Live on Ch 10.
https://www.facebook.com/100035519563038/posts/522581775602470/?d=n
WA government imposes restrictions
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/wa-government-imposes-restrictions-on-perth-peel-region-after-woman-tests-positive-for-covid-19/ar-AALulIW?ocid=msedgntp
NSW records 30 cases as new 'super-spreader' venue emerges
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/sydney/nsw-records-30-cases-as-new-super-spreader-venue-emerges/ar-AALu6YQ?ocid=msedgntp
FOUR states in Australia are now grappling with Covid outbreaks
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/four-states-in-australia-are-now-grappling-with-covid-outbreaks/ar-AALul1G?ocid=msedgntp
Sydneysiders could be fined $55,000 for breaking lockdown
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/how-sydneysiders-could-be-fined-55-000-for-breaking-lockdown/ar-AALsZyS?ocid=msedgntp
‘A cross-country seeding event': Australia on verge of national outbreak
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/a-cross-country-seeding-event-australia-on-verge-of-national-outbreak/ar-AALuyp3?ocid=msedgntp
Over a dozen vaccinated doctors dead as Indonesia's virus cases surge
https://www.msn.com/en-au/health/medical/over-a-dozen-vaccinated-doctors-dead-as-indonesia-s-virus-cases-surge/ar-AALrZVJ?ocid=msedgntp
Tiptoe to Tyranny Movie:
https://tiptoemovie.com/
Vaccine Choice Canada
This resource page contains hundreds of research and reference links: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Masked Science Resource
https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AB1920WTtIvvMZw&;id=EBBEF72854739E09%2156709&cid=EBBEF72854739E09
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
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Pirate Chain: zs1g2rtzeeyqev9jfndysu93cnlqj3fz97u52uwchsm7lwmefnnfcya36h03aec7yw20cxkgm03tcz
Dogecoin: DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ
XRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/klwtNq1UvvAb/
The Crowhouse