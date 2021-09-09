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Ezekiel Chapter 9
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42 views • September 09, 2021
Dear brethren in the Seventh Day Adventist church, please come study this most important subject of Ezekiel 9.
We aim to answer the following in the study
Which one is the Sanctuary of the Lord today?
When will the prophecy of Ezekiel 9 take place?
Is this sealing and slaughter literal or symbolic?
Who is to do this sealing and slaughter?
What is the seal?
Revelation 7 Study
https://www.brighteon.com/3259a09b-cdb0-46a7-9d9f-446999f5491e
Our Channels for Laodicea
https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks
https://www.youtube.com/user/UniversalPublishing
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
Visit our websites
www.whyperish.org
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672
We aim to answer the following in the study
Which one is the Sanctuary of the Lord today?
When will the prophecy of Ezekiel 9 take place?
Is this sealing and slaughter literal or symbolic?
Who is to do this sealing and slaughter?
What is the seal?
Revelation 7 Study
https://www.brighteon.com/3259a09b-cdb0-46a7-9d9f-446999f5491e
Our Channels for Laodicea
https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks
https://www.youtube.com/user/UniversalPublishing
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
Visit our websites
www.whyperish.org
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672
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