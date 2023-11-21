Create New Account
An Urgent Word from the Lord: The Current State of the Nation & What is Coming…
Ark of Grace Ministries
In this explosive emergency broadcast, Amanda shares a Word from the Lord she received this morning regarding the U.S. border situation, the courts, Israel, France, Canada, and what the Israeli military is honing in on during the war. Set your alarm for 5pm ET TONIGHT, Nov. 18 because you don’t want to miss this!

