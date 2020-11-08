In the Fight Against Election Fraud, Focus on our Real Enemies

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The citizens of the U.S. have been subjected to an intensified attack on our republic over the last four years. Those responsible for the lies, slander and destruction of Russiagate are the initiators of endless wars, bailouts of speculative swindlers, frauds such as the Green New Deal, and the deindustrialization of manufacturing centers and destruction of American family farms which have cost jobs and lowered living standards. To defend our nation, it is necessary to know who this enemy is, and what is their intention—and that is what can now be brought forward in the fight to protect the integrity of the election system, which is under assault from those same networks, those run by today's British empire, for which the U.S., under the Bushes, Clintons, Obama and Biden, has been used to provide the military muscle to defend a global banker's dictatorship.
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