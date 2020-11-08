BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

In the Fight Against Election Fraud, Focus on our Real Enemies
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
55 views • November 08, 2020
LaRouchePAC Videos

The citizens of the U.S. have been subjected to an intensified attack on our republic over the last four years. Those responsible for the lies, slander and destruction of Russiagate are the initiators of endless wars, bailouts of speculative swindlers, frauds such as the Green New Deal, and the deindustrialization of manufacturing centers and destruction of American family farms which have cost jobs and lowered living standards. To defend our nation, it is necessary to know who this enemy is, and what is their intention—and that is what can now be brought forward in the fight to protect the integrity of the election system, which is under assault from those same networks, those run by today's British empire, for which the U.S., under the Bushes, Clintons, Obama and Biden, has been used to provide the military muscle to defend a global banker's dictatorship.

Send questions to Harley to [email protected]

Every weekday morning Harley will brief you on what you need to know to start your day. If you haven't already, sign up for Harley's weekly articles,
Keywords
trumpsenatebidenmediacensorgreen new dealelection fraudlarouchepac videosfight against
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report Says More Than 6,000 Pharmacies Certified to Dispense Abortion Pills, Cites Oversight Gaps

Report Says More Than 6,000 Pharmacies Certified to Dispense Abortion Pills, Cites Oversight Gaps

Morgan S. Verity
The simple stride: How walking after colon cancer diagnosis fights debilitating fatigue and reclaims life

The simple stride: How walking after colon cancer diagnosis fights debilitating fatigue and reclaims life

Ava Grace
The silent thief: How everyday isolation is stealing our minds, landmark study reveals

The silent thief: How everyday isolation is stealing our minds, landmark study reveals

Ava Grace
How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

Willow Tohi
New South Wales Approves Human Composting as End-of-Life Option

New South Wales Approves Human Composting as End-of-Life Option

Douglas Harrington
Study Finds Lower Cognitive Function in 60-69 Age Group Tied to Higher Future Stroke Risk

Study Finds Lower Cognitive Function in 60-69 Age Group Tied to Higher Future Stroke Risk

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy