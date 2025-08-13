Novus Ordo “Thomists” Fall Into The Pit Defending Islam’s False God

If you appreciate our videos, which we make available for free, please consider making a donation: https://mhfm.store/donations.html





The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/novus-ordo-thomists-islam-false-god/





To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email





https://vaticancatholic.com https://endtimes.video