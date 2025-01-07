Madama Under Siege

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The village of Madama, located south of Nablus, is enduring a tight siege by Zionist occupation forces. Following the Al-Aqsa Flood, most of the village's main entrances have been obstructed by earth mounds, severely restricting the movement of Palestinian citizens in and out of the areas.
Interview: Wajih Al-Qat, Deputy Head of the Madma Village Council
Reporting: Faris Odeh
Filmed: 31/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video