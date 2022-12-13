The Latest Deadly Outbreak Of Highly Contagious Mind-Control (OBSESSIVE COMPULSIVE DELUSIONS) O.C.D

OBSESSIVE COMPULSIVE DELUSION (OCD) is a treatable anxiety disorder that affects more than 6.8 + billion people world-wide. It usually develops in early adult-hood after many years of repeated indoctrination programs of academia, mainstream media and official government mind-control propaganda. Without proper treatment (OCD) can become a chronic condition. As the name suggests, there are 2 kinds of symptoms:





OBSESSIONS — unwanted thoughts, images or urges that repeatedly come into the mind, propagated by Mainstream Media, Academia & Corrupt Governments.





COMPULSIONS — repetitive behaviours or rituals, of which there are many, including (wearing a face mask and getting jabbed repeatedly for fictitious viruses that don’t even exist)





Once fully indoctrinated, these compulsions are very difficult or impossible to stop. They are generally carried out to reduce anxiety brought on by official deep state co-ordinated mind-control programs.





The best method and application for reversal of (OCD) is to…





#1 Cease all connection, communication and affiliation with MSM, Academia and Government & all people involved.





#2 Purchase a powerful hi-fi audio system.





#3 Obtain the music collections of the following Metal bands… & (m)any others like them

KREATOR, MEGADETH, OVERKILL, CARCASS, EXODUS, DEATH, DARK TRANQUILITY, ARCH ENEMY,

(just to name only a few)





#4 Play their music as loud as you can !





#5 Memorise and project the lyrics at the threshold of your throat (DAILY)





#6 Feel free to consume moderate amounts of alcohol and/or cannabis to alleviate chronic symptoms of forced mind-control (ONLY IF ABSOLUTELY REQUIRED)





#7 Repeat until all Obsessive Delusions fade to black.





Here are the lyrics to this music-video “PHOBIA” recorded by the legendary thrash metal band “KREATOR” off their 1997 album “OUTCAST” who have been reversing (OCD) since 1982.

CHECK THEM OUT !! @ https://www.kreator-terrorzone.de/





PLAY IT LOUD !





PHOBIA by KREATOR





(Visuals Proudly Presented By) FAILURE OF FEAR





(verse 1)

Is there something after you, Something after you

Is there something after you, Will it get you

Can you feel the panic in you? Feel the panic in you?

Can you feel the panic in you? Will it break you

Paranoia, Coming from within

Taking over, Symptoms of an everlasting Phobia, Phobia





(verse 2 & 3)

Is there someone following you, Someone following you

Is there someone following you, Are you dreaming?

Is someone taking your life from you, Taking your life from you

Is someone taking your life from you, Are you dying?

Paranoia, Coming from within

Taking over, Symptoms of an everlasting Phobia, Phobia (x2)