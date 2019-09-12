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Former Intelligence Officer Questions Unexplained Events Of 9/11 - War Room Full Show
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21 views • September 12, 2019
On the Anniversary Of 9/11, we go over some old videos and Alex Jones reports pointing out the lies and deception when it comes to the official narrative and news coverage. We take a look at a major political mistake President Trump is considering. Del Bigtree joins to discuss the implementation of medical tyranny in California.
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