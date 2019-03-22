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3/22/19 #HEADSCARF: PM Arden @ Al Noor, "Purim Miracle", Xi in Italy #WEAREFREE
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26 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
3/22/19: Friday, in New Zealand, the Imam of the Al Noor Mosque announced that the #1 threat to the world is White Supremacy. Meanwhile, Netanyahu says that Trump's support for Israel control of the Golan Heights is a "Purim Miracle" and Xi arrives in Italy with a 500 person entourage to meet with the Pope.
Under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
The full Call to Prayers video is here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8tPjSM2qu0
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2019/03/christchurch-terror-attack-al-noor-mosque-imam-delivers-powerful-sermon-at-vigil.html
https://en.qantara.de/content/one-week-on-sermon-given-by-imam-gamal-fouda-of-the-al-noor-mosque-in-christchurch
https://nationalpost.com/pmn/news-pmn/kazakhstans-president-steps-down-after-30-years
http://leozagami.com/2019/03/20/italy-is-selling-out-to-china-this-week-with-the-popes-blessing-of-course/
https://www.breitbart.com/middle-east/2019/03/22/netanyahu-trumps-golan-heights-statement-a-purim-miracle/
https://nypost.com/2019/03/02/multiple-women-busted-in-robert-kraft-prostitution-case-began-sex-work-in-flushing/
https://nypost.com/2019/03/22/parkland-massacre-survivor-sydney-aiello-kills-herself/
Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV with your wonderful comments, news links, prayers and donations! Please participate the 6pm prayer wave world wide! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
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3/22/19: Friday, in New Zealand, the Imam of the Al Noor Mosque announced that the #1 threat to the world is White Supremacy. Meanwhile, Netanyahu says that Trump's support for Israel control of the Golan Heights is a "Purim Miracle" and Xi arrives in Italy with a 500 person entourage to meet with the Pope.
Under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
The full Call to Prayers video is here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8tPjSM2qu0
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2019/03/christchurch-terror-attack-al-noor-mosque-imam-delivers-powerful-sermon-at-vigil.html
https://en.qantara.de/content/one-week-on-sermon-given-by-imam-gamal-fouda-of-the-al-noor-mosque-in-christchurch
https://nationalpost.com/pmn/news-pmn/kazakhstans-president-steps-down-after-30-years
http://leozagami.com/2019/03/20/italy-is-selling-out-to-china-this-week-with-the-popes-blessing-of-course/
https://www.breitbart.com/middle-east/2019/03/22/netanyahu-trumps-golan-heights-statement-a-purim-miracle/
https://nypost.com/2019/03/02/multiple-women-busted-in-robert-kraft-prostitution-case-began-sex-work-in-flushing/
https://nypost.com/2019/03/22/parkland-massacre-survivor-sydney-aiello-kills-herself/
Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV with your wonderful comments, news links, prayers and donations! Please participate the 6pm prayer wave world wide! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected]
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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