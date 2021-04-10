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FULL SHOW: Joe Biden Says Americans Do Not Have A Bill Of Rights
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224 views • April 10, 2021
New illegal immigration numbers represented on a line graph show just how dire the situation is at the Southern Border and that is directly correlated with the Biden White House. Biden has also made shocking statements like there is no Bill of Rights and also suggests he will be packing the court, something he called a power grab years ago. Owen Shroyer explains the foresight and genius of the Founding Fathers and their documents and how important they are to preserving human freedom world wide. Frank Cavanagh and Michale Graves joins for the Head Bangers Hour in which they discuss the death of DMX and rumors that it was caused by the COVID Vaccine.
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