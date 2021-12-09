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THE ABC OF THE CONSPIRATION - RAMSTEIN 1988 AIRCRASH VIDEOS - DIRECT MANIPULATION VIDEO SYSTEM 2
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1 view • December 09, 2021
August 19, 2014 YouTube ....... send greetings to that SLUT of your MOTHER ........ beating on the Salaria ......
THERE IS NO COLLISION ....... THERE WAS NO PROGRAMMED EXERCISE TRAINING FOR THAT DAY ....... ZOMBIE ALARM .... FALCONARA MARITTIMA RADAR TRACKS (FROM 9 PM OF THE
PREVIOUS DAY MARCHE CAMPANIA ABRUZZO) ... .... THE BODIES IN THE TOMBS ARE NOT THEM .........
MSG FOR JUDGE PRIOR - ALL THE 1988 RAMSTEIN VIDEOS ARE FAKE. THEY WERE MADE THROUGH THE L.DA VINCI VIDEO CODING SYSTEM ... THEY ARE IN REALITY THE IMAGES OF THE ON-BOARD CAMERA OF LIEUTENANT COLONEL MARIO NALDINI PONY ONE
THERE IS NO COLLISION ....... THERE WAS NO PROGRAMMED EXERCISE TRAINING FOR THAT DAY ....... ZOMBIE ALARM .... FALCONARA MARITTIMA RADAR TRACKS (FROM 9 PM OF THE
PREVIOUS DAY MARCHE CAMPANIA ABRUZZO) ... .... THE BODIES IN THE TOMBS ARE NOT THEM .........
MSG FOR JUDGE PRIOR - ALL THE 1988 RAMSTEIN VIDEOS ARE FAKE. THEY WERE MADE THROUGH THE L.DA VINCI VIDEO CODING SYSTEM ... THEY ARE IN REALITY THE IMAGES OF THE ON-BOARD CAMERA OF LIEUTENANT COLONEL MARIO NALDINI PONY ONE
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