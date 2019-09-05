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Dates, Crowley, Paul and Faul
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124 views • September 05, 2019
Where did those 9/11 or 11/9, "Paul is dead" dates actually come from!? Who said that -or who made that up in the first place? I don't really know, but I have a different theory, knowing what we know now about Faul, Crowley, the six toe family! Overtaken by events, it's more logical in my opinion, that the "hidden date" in the Jabberwocky text, says "He die 12-1", meaning December one, 1947, the death of Father Crowley, who was the real Sgt. Pepper! I could be wrong as well though, but it makes a lot more sense!
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