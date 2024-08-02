COUP BY FAKE MEDIA! - again in Venezuela

COUP BY FAKE MEDIA!

The Maduro opposition (including in the US) artificially inflated the hysteria and tried to motivate Venezuelans to join the protests!

Let’s look at how that works:

Like this guy, posed for a photo as if he was dead and the opposition posted:

“Fly high, ‘Pimpina’ you offered your life for the freedom of our Venezuela. We will not eat soup together again, but God will light the way to a free Venezuela!

You were not a politician, you had no adversaries, your only goal was a better country!”

➡️ The government arrested him afterwards and forced him to record an apology video.

Dramatization to round up Venezuelans.

The media was involved there before documented in 2002 - watch this documentary:

The Revolution Will Not Be Televised - CIA backed Coup D'état in 2002 in Venezuela - documentary, western media manipulation



https://www.brighteon.com/241892ff-3602-4d50-b4e9-dcd9d38d94c2

Also: Another agitation, the anti Maduro gangs drive around and shoot in the air.

1) People think there’s fighting and hide

2) Videos are filmed from different angles to pretend government forces shoot at protestors.

