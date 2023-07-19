Quo Vadis





July 19, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia on the Final Act of Mercy.





Here is the message of Our Lady to Giselle:





Beloved children, thank you for being here in prayer and for having listened to my call in your hearts.





My daughter, as on the first day, I once again ask you to open your doors and arms: give love, assurance and strength to the children whom I will send to you.





Prepare safe refuges for the times to come; persecution is underway, always pay attention.





My children, I ask you for strength and courage; pray for the dead that there are and will be, the epidemics will continue until my children see the light of God in their hearts.





The cross will soon light up the sky, and it will be the final act of mercy.





Soon, very soon everything will happen quickly, so much so that you will believe that you can take no more of all this pain, but entrust everything to your Savior, because he is ready to renew everything, and your life will be a receptacle of joy and love.





Be not afraid, because I will be at your side and soon my Immaculate Heart will triumph with you.





Your whole life will be transformed; behold, the Holy Spirit continues to act.





Do not fear – strength and courage, children.





Now I leave you with my Holy blessing in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen.





Diocesan Bishop Bishop Marco Salvi, announces that the Commission of experts charged with studying the events that have occurred in the vicinity of Trevignano Romano, is working on the examination of the facts, collecting testimonies and analyzing the events.





It should be emphasized that the time required for a serious examination of the alleged phenomena, requires thoughtfulness and various steps that are certainly not related to the speed of information in the media.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6A9ezzFOyA



