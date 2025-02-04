Quartet #86 - How do you build a community?

WELCOMING FRANK JACOB!





How do you build a community? If being able to safely navigate the coming years may not be doable without the mutual support of a community, how do you do that?





In this most recent The Quartet, John, Penny, Gregg and Frank discuss the importance of building strong, self-sustaining communities amid rapid global changes. They explore different community models, the role of shared purpose, and practical steps for fostering connection, both physically and virtually. The conversation highlights preparedness, emerging AI technologies, and geopolitical shifts, emphasizing the need for collaboration and adaptability in an uncertain future.





Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️





Visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!







