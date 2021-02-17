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Conservatives begin to turn on McConnell after Trump urges GOP to find a new leader
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350 views • February 17, 2021
Some conservatives have begun to question Senator Mitch McConnell's leadership in the wake of a scathing letter released by Donald Trump, who warned the Republican Party would not go anywhere unless the party installs new leaders.
In a 600-word statement released today, Mr Trump said the Republican Party “can never again be respected or strong” with the Kentucky Senator at the helm.
Senator McConnell is one of the most senior Republicans on Capitol Hill and worked closely with then-President Trump on domestic policy issues.
The pair had a falling out in the aftermath of the insurrection on January 6th, which Senator McConnell accused the former president of stoking with his post election-comments.
In a 600-word statement released today, Mr Trump said the Republican Party “can never again be respected or strong” with the Kentucky Senator at the helm.
Senator McConnell is one of the most senior Republicans on Capitol Hill and worked closely with then-President Trump on domestic policy issues.
The pair had a falling out in the aftermath of the insurrection on January 6th, which Senator McConnell accused the former president of stoking with his post election-comments.
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