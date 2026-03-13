03/13/2026-Still No Off Ramp For Operation Epic FUBAR

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Trump hubris on full display-https://westernrifleshooters.online/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/0ae273f017abf63b9ee8ac7565dc10e9.webp lt col daniel davis, trump "finishing" the job-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnRgFxt-djg using boots on the ground to take strait of hormuz graphic-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/116218235972706861 https://counter-currents.com/2026/03/the-persian-insurrection-delusion/ iran's response to trump's claim that the US is going to go after Iran power grid-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YRhfDZnGDc8 Aisha Gaddafi-https://westernrifleshooters.online/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/be8e335ec5d5363acfcaef5554e15493-1.webp watch LA's US Bank building-https://westernrifleshooters.online/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/6d17cf19845d4181bbaf9790694bdb1f.webp https://appalachianrenegade.com/2026/03/12/iranian-chess/ https://maddmedic.wordpress.com/2026/03/13/scotus-expands-warrantless-home-entry/ Henry Ford on the internationa joos-https://gab.com/Cro_Magnon1488/posts/116211384345186625 https://gab.com/White__Rabbit/posts/116218416490192105 AI netanyahu-https://gab.com/NeonRevolt/posts/116222553833409819