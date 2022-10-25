The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Wokeism, A Dying Religion

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Wokeism is dying right before our eyes Warriors Of Light!
That brings up an opportunity for believers to share the gospel when the time comes.
I submit to you that there are going to be a lot of brothers and sisters lost, hurt, disappointed, and disgusted at the life they led. Your being the light in the dark place, can help bring these former "wokees" into a light they never knew existed. Stay woke for real!
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Inspirational clip from:
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