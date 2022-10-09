Candace Owens: “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold” Trailer

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, the media concocted a narrative that justified a summer of worldwide riots and helped contribute to the rise of Black Lives Matter who used the chaos to raise 90 million dollars. In this new documentary, exclusively on DailyWire+, Candace Owens follows the money and discovers exactly how the money was spent and where it did–and didn’t go.

“The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM” coming soon to DailyWire+:

https://bit.ly/3EkuU0L #CandaceOwens #DailyWire #GreatestLie #TheGreatestLie #GreatestLieEverSold #GreatestLieEverTold #TheGreatestLieEverSold #TheGreatestLieEverTold #GeorgeFloyd #BLM #BlackLivesMatter #BlackLivesMatterDocumentary #BLMDocumentary #BLMFunding #GeorgeFloydDocumentary