© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ανατροπή 💥 Ο κορωνοϊός δεν είναι αναπνευστική αλλά αγγειακή νόσος - Κίνδυνος από την πρωτεΐνη-ακίδα.
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • May 08, 2021
Bombshell Salk Institute science paper reveals the covid spike protein is the bioweapon 💥 Salk Institute reveals the spike protein IS the weapon... and it's in all the vaccines https://www.brighteon.com/186eb1f4-4078-4f47-a544-b6c2cc428abc
The prestigious Salk Institute, founded by vaccine pioneer Jonas Salk, has authored and published a bombshell scientific article revealing that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is what's actually causing vascular damage in covid patients and covid vaccine recipients, promoting the strokes, heart attacks, migraines, blood clots and other harmful reactions that have already killed thousands of Americans.
The vaccines deliberately inject you with the spike protein, and in the case of mRNA vaccines, they turn your body into a weaponized spike protein factory that churns out these deadly particles and floods them into your bloodstream.
The Salk Institute basically just admitted that covid vaccines are depopulation weapons.
💥 ΚΟΡΥΦΑΙΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΚΑΙ ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΨΕΙΣ.Εμβόλια COVID: Περιττά, Αναποτελεσματικά και Επικίνδυνα
http://nikosxeiladakis.gr/%ce%ba%ce%bf%cf%81%cf%85%cf%86%ce%b1%ce%b9%ce%bf-%ce%b1%cf%81%ce%b8%cf%81%ce%bf-%ce%ba%ce%b1%ce%b9-%ce%b1%cf%80%ce%bf%ce%ba%ce%b1%ce%bb%cf%85%cf%88%ce%b5%ce%b9%cf%83-%ce%b5%ce%bc%ce%b2%cf%8c%ce%bb/
The prestigious Salk Institute, founded by vaccine pioneer Jonas Salk, has authored and published a bombshell scientific article revealing that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is what's actually causing vascular damage in covid patients and covid vaccine recipients, promoting the strokes, heart attacks, migraines, blood clots and other harmful reactions that have already killed thousands of Americans.
The vaccines deliberately inject you with the spike protein, and in the case of mRNA vaccines, they turn your body into a weaponized spike protein factory that churns out these deadly particles and floods them into your bloodstream.
The Salk Institute basically just admitted that covid vaccines are depopulation weapons.
💥 ΚΟΡΥΦΑΙΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΚΑΙ ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΨΕΙΣ.Εμβόλια COVID: Περιττά, Αναποτελεσματικά και Επικίνδυνα
http://nikosxeiladakis.gr/%ce%ba%ce%bf%cf%81%cf%85%cf%86%ce%b1%ce%b9%ce%bf-%ce%b1%cf%81%ce%b8%cf%81%ce%bf-%ce%ba%ce%b1%ce%b9-%ce%b1%cf%80%ce%bf%ce%ba%ce%b1%ce%bb%cf%85%cf%88%ce%b5%ce%b9%cf%83-%ce%b5%ce%bc%ce%b2%cf%8c%ce%bb/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.