TRANSFIGURATION/TRANSFORMATION IMMINENT...GREGORIAN FEAST OF TABERNACLES/IN GATHERING/THE BARLEY HARVEST...9/29 SUPER HIGH WATCH...U2/SPHERE/FAKE ALIEN INVASION...SOME AMAZING CONFIRMATIONS!!

4K U2 Where the Streets Have No Name Concert #u2 #lasvegas #sphere https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMbQ2VfD6ls







U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere (Extended Super Bowl Trailer)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peMw65Pljoc







God's Three Harvest Festivalshttps://godskingdom.org/studies/books/creations-jubilee/chapter-6-gods-three-harvest-festivals/



Exodus 23:14-17https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Exodus+23%3A14-17&version=NKJV



Sukkothttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sukkot



Feast of Booths/SUKKOT 2023https://www.hebcal.com/holidays/sukkot-2023



24. abib

https://biblehub.com/hebrew/24.htm



The Father: “The time has come for My Son to fetch His bride.” -- Word From The Lord Through Kathy!!https://www.graftedinthevine.net/post/the-father-the-time-has-come-for-my-son-to-fetch-his-bride-word-from-the-lord-through-kathy







________________________________________________













TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)





(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)





IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)





ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB





GRAFTEDINTHEVINE.NET

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES) SEARCH "GRAFTEDINTHEVINE"

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]

REVELATION 22:17



















