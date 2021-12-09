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Jeffrey Epstein visited the White House 17 times during the Clinton years.
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18 views • December 09, 2021
Because the Clinton's, the Obama's, the Bush's are involved in Child Trafficking & the CIA & various alphabet agencies help them.
THAT is your REAL collusion story the Fake News should be covering, but they're owned by the people they're supposed to be investigating, who are also involved in Child Trafficking, so they'd rather pump you full of Hollywood gossip of celebrities, who are also involved in Child Trafficking.
Child Trafficking is just as fractled as magnetism itself, from the micro to the macro.
THAT is your REAL collusion story the Fake News should be covering, but they're owned by the people they're supposed to be investigating, who are also involved in Child Trafficking, so they'd rather pump you full of Hollywood gossip of celebrities, who are also involved in Child Trafficking.
Child Trafficking is just as fractled as magnetism itself, from the micro to the macro.
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