GUYS! THESE ARTIFICIAL MYCOPLASMAS ARE NANOBOTS! LITERALLY NANOBOTS by definition! ... just thought everyone should know.
LetsBoGrandon
. By definition, these artificial, man made mycoplasmas that we can see the patents on, are "NANOBOTS". Sure are... Are THESE the "NANOBOTS" different branches of science refer to? THEY CHECK ALL THE BOXES. And either way, the artificial mycoplasmas such as "m. Fermentans Incognitis", one of the ones born in and isolated from HIVfor example, WOULD BE  nanobots. The question is, how many of these things that make us sick are actually "NANOBOTS"? Becuz I know for a fact that some are.. Again,  patented, "novel", artificial organisms with autonomous agendas with the ability to reproduce themselves. This is something everyone should be aware of, all I'm saying.  Anyway, you get my point. Ummm..PASS IT ON YOU GUYS... Hit meeeeee! [email protected]

cancersurvivepreparemycoplasmanaobots

