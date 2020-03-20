We Are Being Played

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Who exactly is handling the Corona Virus Task Force in the US?
I look in to the back ground of Debra Birx which leads us to PEPFAR, which leads us to Bono and Bill Gates and the swampy depths of the Frankenstein Medical Industrial Complex. It's GLOBAL.
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References:
VIDEO: Who makes WHO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWOnq...
John Rappoport’s No More Fake News: https://nomorefakenews.com/
VIDEO Virologist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yn074...