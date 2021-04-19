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The Horsemen Ride- An Introduction
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13 views • April 19, 2021
This video is An Introduction, with other chapter videos to follow, to Part One: The Horsemen Ride.
This Timeline Proposition came about while considering the opening of the Seals as recorded in Revelation 6.
~~~~~~~
Bible References:
The Promise of the Rapture
John 14:1-4
Daniel's 70 Weeks
Daniel 9:24-27
~~~~~~~
References (Articles):
The Precision of Prophecy: Daniel’s 70 Weeks
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2004/552/
The Wedding Model
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2003/449/
The Jewish Wedding System and The Bride of the Messiah
By Dr. Arnold Fruchtenbaum
http://www.arielcontent.org/dcs/pdf/mbs113m.pdf
~~~~~~~
References (Videos):
Learn the Bible in 24 Hours - Hour 09- The Book of Daniel - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/learn-the-bible-in-24-hours-hour-9-small:e
The Imagery of Ancient Jewish Wedding
https://odysee.com/@AboutGod:4/The-Rapture---Chuck-Missler---Session-1:5
~~~~~~~
Follow Derrall on these Alternative Media:
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@FiftyplusFreedom:9
BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/derrall/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derrall
~~~~~~~
This Timeline Proposition came about while considering the opening of the Seals as recorded in Revelation 6.
~~~~~~~
Bible References:
The Promise of the Rapture
John 14:1-4
Daniel's 70 Weeks
Daniel 9:24-27
~~~~~~~
References (Articles):
The Precision of Prophecy: Daniel’s 70 Weeks
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2004/552/
The Wedding Model
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2003/449/
The Jewish Wedding System and The Bride of the Messiah
By Dr. Arnold Fruchtenbaum
http://www.arielcontent.org/dcs/pdf/mbs113m.pdf
~~~~~~~
References (Videos):
Learn the Bible in 24 Hours - Hour 09- The Book of Daniel - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/learn-the-bible-in-24-hours-hour-9-small:e
The Imagery of Ancient Jewish Wedding
https://odysee.com/@AboutGod:4/The-Rapture---Chuck-Missler---Session-1:5
~~~~~~~
Follow Derrall on these Alternative Media:
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@FiftyplusFreedom:9
BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/derrall/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derrall
~~~~~~~
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