8 hour discussion panel on all things DEW, Directed Energy Weapons.

This video has top info from top sources. Some people will not like the form of energy in this video. He's a warrior and doing great good for humanity. Some of the voices are curiously unappealing. The Neil voice is a bot. FreedomFCHS started as a real T.I. site and was taken over by the Perp's but there was lots of good information on it if you would prune the weeds and read between the lines.



There's also testimonials from T.I.s, Including a frantic T.I. giving a testimonial that displays just how bad the targeting gets and it's effects. Perhaps the number one bit of info is Dr. Robert Duncan who mentions Mumetal as a energy blocker although metallic lead probably works better and is cheaper. You can buy it at a roofing supply store. Duncan suggests looking into stealth bomber technology (vinyl graphite paint) as an energy insulator. Rust-oleum is one company that makes the base acrylic paint. Rust-Oleum 242057.